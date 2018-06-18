B'ham Fire investigating fatal house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man has died in a house fire in east Birmingham.

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Brewster Road.

It is unknown how the fire started.

We will provide more details when they are available.

