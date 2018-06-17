Hot air balloon lands in Alabaster neighborhood

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Brewster Road.More >>
The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Brewster Road.More >>
The balloon came in through two apartments buildings and landed at the end of a cul-de-sac.More >>
The balloon came in through two apartments buildings and landed at the end of a cul-de-sac.More >>
Joshua Glenn Prather was last seen on June 8 leaving work at Club Pizza in Carbon Hill around 11 p.m.More >>
Joshua Glenn Prather was last seen on June 8 leaving work at Club Pizza in Carbon Hill around 11 p.m.More >>
Authorities say the suspect is a slender white male, approximately 6 feet tall.More >>
Authorities say the suspect is a slender white male, approximately 6 feet tall.More >>
An escaped Jefferson County inmate is back in custody, but authorities have said how Courtnee Austin escaped from UAB Hospital on Saturday night.More >>
An escaped Jefferson County inmate is back in custody, but authorities have said how Courtnee Austin escaped from UAB Hospital on Saturday night.More >>