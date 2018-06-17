Hot air balloon lands in Alabaster neighborhood

Saturday morning on King Arthur's Court in Alabaster was anything but typical.

"Yeah right, a hot air balloon is in our neighborhood,” said Shavon Gover.

Gover thought her 9-year-old son Wesley was playing a joke on her, but he wasn’t.

"There were cars coming down the street that would stop. You couldn't believe it, because who would ever think a hot air balloon would land in your neighborhood,” said Shavon.

The balloon came in through two apartments buildings and landed at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Neighbors said the people inside seemed to be OK.

"The people in the balloon had to ask for help from people on the ground. One guy d ropped the rope down and helped guide it down the street, so it could land safely,” said Shavon.

After several attempts to get the balloon back in the air, representatives with the company came out to deflate the balloon and haul it off.

