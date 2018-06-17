It's time for final arguments in 'Cadillac Frank' mob trial

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

BOSTON (AP) - Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

Closing arguments are expected Monday in Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme's trial.

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are charged with killing Steven DiSarro. Prosecutors say Salemme worried DiSarro would cooperate with authorities investigating the mobster.

Another mobster, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi says he saw Salemme's son strangle DiSarro while Weadick held DiSarro's feet and Salemme stood by. Salemme's son died in 1995.

DiSarro's remains were found in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2016.

Salemme and Weadick face up to life in prison if convicted. They insist they're innocent.

Salemme headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s.

