College World Series: Mississippi State turns their attention to North Carolina

Following an exciting walk-off victory over Washington Saturday night, Mississippi State is gearing up to play North Carolina in the winner's bracket. No days off for the Bulldogs. They practiced at Creighton Sunday morning. The confidence this team has right now is just unstoppable.

"It's always confidence," said Rowdey Jordan. "Late in the game, winning the last three innings is one of our mindsets. Especially last night, 0-0 in the last three innings and we won the last one."

Ethan Small started on the mound against the Huskies and had an outstanding performance: 104 pitches, allowing only 4 hits and striking out 5. MSU will throw Konnor Pilkington against the Tar Heels.

"Ethan going seven scoreless is a tough act to follow up," Pilkington said. "I just have to go out there and compete like he did. Me and him talk about different strategies and stuff. We have the same mindset when we go on the mound and me and him kind of base each other's performance off each other."

Head coach Gary Henderson says State feels great regardless of who's on the bump. "I think our team is pretty confident regardless of Ethan or Konnor or JB, but certainly after winning a game I think there's always a chance to be more confident or you feel confident in that environment and that stage. It's a big stage. Our kids will play confidently."

Mississippi State will face North Carolina Monday at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, North Carolina 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Monday, June 18th

1:00pm: Washington vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

6:00pm: Mississippi State vs. North Carolina (TV: ESPN)

- Winner's Bracket

Wednesday, June 20th

6:00pm: MSU/UNC loser vs. UW/OSU winner (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

Friday, June 22nd

2:00pm: MSU/UNC winner vs. Wednesday 6pm winner (TV: ESPN)

- Bracket 1 Final

Saturday, June 23rd

TBA: Bracket 1 Final

- If Necessary

2018 CWS Finals

Monday, June 25th 6:00pm: Game 1 (TV: ESPN)

Tuesday, June 26th 6:00pm: Game 2 (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday, June 27th 6:00pm: Game 3 (TV: ESPN) - If Necessary

