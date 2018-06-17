Chicago TV host, athlete Brackett dies at 76 after bike fall - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicago TV host, athlete Brackett dies at 76 after bike fall

(AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2010, file photo, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks with moderator Elizabeth Brackett in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - Elizabeth Brackett, a longtime Chicago journalist and world-champion triathlete, has died four days after an apparent bicycle accident. She was 76.

PBS affiliate WTTW, where Brackett hosted "Chicago Tonight" for two decades, said on its website Brackett died in the hospital surrounded by family members.

Brackett had been in a coma with a fractured vertebra in her neck following the apparent fall Wednesday morning near the city's lakefront bike trail. She had been training for a triathlon.

As a world-champion triathlete, Brackett had won five international titles in her age group - including last year in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Emmy-winning host and correspondent covered the 1980 Democratic convention, 1986 Challenger disaster and championship seasons for the NBA's Chicago Bulls. She also served as the Midwest correspondent for PBS' MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour.

