Police searching for Carbon Hill missing man

Carbon Hill police are asking for assisting in locating a missing man.

Joshua Glenn Prather was last seen on June 8 leaving work at Club Pizza in Carbon Hill around 11 p.m.

Prather, 36, is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was driving a 2001 gray/blue BWM.

If you see Prather or have any information, contact Carbon Hill police at 205-924-4411.

