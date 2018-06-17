Theft suspect in custody after Chilton Co. manhunt

A theft suspect has been captured in Chilton County following a manhunt.

Chris Ray is in custody after authorities searched around Alabama Hwy 191 and County Roads 15 and 87 on Monday. t.

Ray was initially spotted with no shirt, with tattoos across his shoulder blades and chest. He was later seen wearing a red and grey shirt with black shorts and possibly carrying a backpack.

The theft occurred earlier today on Highway 22. Deputies responded at the time and the suspect fled into the woods on foot.

