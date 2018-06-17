Man hunt for theft suspect underway in Chilton Co.

Chilton County Sheriff's Office is conducting a man hunt around Alabama Hwy 191 and county roads 15 and 87 for a theft suspect.

Authorities say the suspect is a slender white male, approximately 6 feet tall.

The suspect was initially spotted with no shirt, with tattoos across his shoulder blades and chest. He was later seen wearing a red and grey shirt with black shorts and possibly carrying a backpack. Authorities also say the suspect could now be wearing a wetsuit stolen from a residence.

The theft occurred earlier today on Highway 22. Deputies responded at the time and the suspect fled into the woods on foot.

If you have any information on the suspect, call 911.

