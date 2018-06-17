Authorities explain how JeffCo inmate escaped custody Saturday at UAB Hospital

Authorities say the suspect is a slender white male, approximately 6 feet tall.More >>
Authorities say the suspect is a slender white male, approximately 6 feet tall.More >>
An escaped Jefferson County inmate is back in custody, but authorities have said how Courtnee Austin escaped from UAB Hospital on Saturday night.More >>
An escaped Jefferson County inmate is back in custody, but authorities have said how Courtnee Austin escaped from UAB Hospital on Saturday night.More >>
It's a mixed bag again this week - but expect pop-up storms to continue.More >>
It's a mixed bag again this week - but expect pop-up storms to continue.More >>
The program works to educate and empower young girls through financial literacy, health, finances, entrepreneurship and scholarships.More >>
The program works to educate and empower young girls through financial literacy, health, finances, entrepreneurship and scholarships.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>