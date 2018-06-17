Authorities explain how JeffCo inmate escaped custody Saturday at UAB Hospital

An escaped Jefferson County inmate is back in custody, but authorities have said how Courtnee Austin escaped from UAB Hospital on Saturday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Randy Christian said Austin was transported to the hospital after saying he swallowed a razor blade on June 11. An X-Ray did show an object in his system.

Christian says Austin was guarded and restrained at the hospital, but a staff member on Saturday requested the restraints be removed while Austin showered. A deputy was stationed outside the shower door.

The suspect escaped through the shower ceiling, then navigated his way through the hospital. Once outside the hospital, the suspect stolen a vehicle and fled the area.

Sheriff's deputies, Birmingham police and Marshals Fugitive Task Force searched for the suspect virtually around the clock before he was captured earlier today.

Austin is now facing additional charges of escape and theft of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.