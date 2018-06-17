Work Week Forecast: Expect afternoon pop-up storms to continue

It's a mixed bag again this week - but expect pop-up storms to continue.
The highs this week are consistently in the lower 90s. Rain chances are low early in the week, but increase Thursday through the weekend.
The good news for the week is there's no development of storms in the tropics.
