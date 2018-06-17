FIRST ALERT: Scattered thunderstorms continue through 8 p.m.

An upper-level low continues to fire off thunderstorms over Alabama - the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening will impact areas south of I-20. We are also watching some spotty thunderstorm development north of Birmingham.

Most of these storms will be "noise makers." This means lots of thunder and some intense lightning. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you go inside if you hear thunder. The storms should remain below severe limits, but as always a few storms could produce some stronger winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. It is also possible to see some dime-sized hail. Since the wind shear in the atmosphere is virtually non-existent, we do not have a tornado threat. This is really a typical Summertime in the South setup. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s. We can expect the thunderstorms to continue through at least 8 p.m.

Monday morning will be dry with the possibility of a few clouds during the morning and some patchy fog. Expect temperatures in the lower 70s with high humidity. Rain chances again will development during the afternoon and early evening. Highs are expected in the lower 90s. The best timeframe for thunderstorm development is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The forecast is looking slightly drier for Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances around 30 percent during the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s. We can expect a slightly better coverage of rain coming up Thursday and Friday. The overall severe threat is low, but keep in mind storms this time of year can produce brief damaging winds and intense lightning. It will be a good idea to have the First Alert weather app on your phone or mobile device and ready to go.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.