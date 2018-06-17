TV host Jimmy Kimmel beat by Sen. Ted Cruz in charity game

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game that Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

With each basket worth a single point, Cruz topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate Saturday at Texas Southern University after neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two.

The Houston Chronicle described the matchup as "a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball." Speaking for both men, Kimmel said: "We apologize to the game of basketball."

The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who'd said the Republican senator resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game.

Two Houston charities are the beneficiaries. Game highlight videos are planned for Kimmel's ABC program Monday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.