FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Father's Day thunderstorms likely

An increased chance for showers and storms will continue through the day across Central Alabama. The best chances for rain will be from Birmingham to the south although some areas could see some stronger storms, others could remain mainly hot, humid and dry. Clouds and precipitation will lead to a variation in afternoon temperatures with some areas reaching 90 or above while others never reach the mark. Some rain could continue through midnight with rain areas spreading from east to west and eventually reaching Northwest Alabama later tonight. The weather pattern beyond Monday will show some signs of change but we begin the work-week with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The area of low pressure responsible for the persistent rain pattern will shift toward Georgia and South Carolina as high pressure builds strength over Central Alabama. Beyond Tuesday there will be few changes in the day-to-day weather pattern through the end of the work-week but the ridge of high pressure will keep much of the tropical moisture to the west, providing us with a typical summer-time weather pattern with only a few afternoon thunderstorms, with rain chances diminishing each evening.

The ridge weakens by week's end allowing a series of upper-level disturbances to move through the region, increasing afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area through Saturday. You should also be aware that the weather conditions will likely allow the formation of patchy fog each morning in areas which have received late day rain. Drive carefully. And Happy Father's Day!

