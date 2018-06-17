Auburn to offer he outdoor recreation degree

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University plans to offer a new degree to help students secure jobs in the fishing and hunting industries.

A statement from the school says trustees have approved a new degree in wildlife enterprise management. It will be offered starting in fall 2019 provided a state commission approves.

Auburn would become one of only two U.S. universities offering such a program, with Kansas State being the other.

Students will take subjects mainly in the schools of forestry and wildlife sciences, human sciences and business. Courses will include wildlife management; hotel and restaurant management and business subjects.

The school says the degree will help develop the education and skills needed to work in outdoor recreation including hunting and fishing operations.

Auburn says it expects 25 to 30 students in incoming classes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.