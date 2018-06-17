Former state employee pleads guilty to ethics charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A former state employee has pleaded guilty to forging travel reimbursement forms worth $15,000.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday that Yoshkio Denise Givner pleaded guilty to an ethics charge of using her position for personal gain.

Givner worked as an administrative assistant at the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Marshall's office said that Givner forged her supervisor's name to documents in order to collect mileage and travel expenses for trips she didn't take.

The forgeries occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.