Cornell's daughter pays tribute to late rocker with duet

(Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif. Chris Cornell’s daughter has released a recording of a duet with her ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Cornell's daughter has released a recording of a duet with her late father as part of an emotional tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day.

Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Sunday along with a note thanking her dad for his support of her.

"You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell, 13, wrote in posts that accompanied the song on Instagram and YouTube. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too."

Chris Cornell died in May 2017 while on tour and his death was ruled a suicide. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, and enjoyed a successful career with other bands and as a solo artist.

Toni Cornell performed "Hallelujah" with One Republic on ABC's "Good Morning America" in August as a tribute to her father and late rocker Chester Bennington, who also died by suicide in July 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.