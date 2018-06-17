Death Cab for Cutie’s new single ‘Gold Rush’ takes on the rise of Amazon

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
The Seattle band has a new album on the way, and the first single Gold Rush ponders some of the downsides of luring a tech giant like Amazon to the city and the neighborhoods you've grown to love.More >>
Epic Games' Fortnite was released for Nintendo Switch during E3 2018, and in just 24 hours the game managed to amass more than 2 million players. It has over 125 million players on all platforms.More >>
Ewan McGregor will reportedly play Danny Torrance in an upcoming movie based on Doctor Sleep, the 2013 novel by Stephen King that served as a sequel to his celebrated 1977 horror tale, The Shining.More >>
Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.More >>
