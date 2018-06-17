Ex-3 Doors Down bass player arrested, drugs, weapons found - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-3 Doors Down bass player arrested, drugs, weapons found

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) - One of the founding members of the rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail after guns and drugs were seen in his Mississippi home.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, in a news release, said 46-year-old Todd Harrell, the band's original bass player, was arrested Friday at his St. Martin home. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

Authorities say they were responding to an alarm and when they arrived, Harrell's wife told deputies they argued and it turned physical. While there, deputies saw guns and drugs in the home. The sheriff's department got a search warrant and Harrell was arrested.

He's now facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence simple assault.

Harrell previously served two years in prison for causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Erosion of immigrant protections began with Trump inaugural

    Erosion of immigrant protections began with Trump inaugural

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:39:39 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:42:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, children hold signs during a demonstration in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Miramar, Fla. The Trump administration's move to separate immigrant parent...
    Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.More >>
    Erosion of immigrant protections began when Trump took office and continued for months.More >>

  • The Latest: Official: 'Neighborhood beef' behind shooting

    The Latest: Official: 'Neighborhood beef' behind shooting

    Sunday, June 17 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-17 11:59:37 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:40:59 GMT
    Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>
    Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>

  • 1 dead, 22 injured in New Jersey arts festival shooting

    1 dead, 22 injured in New Jersey arts festival shooting

    Sunday, June 17 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-06-17 12:09:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:40:35 GMT
    Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>
    Police say at least one person has been killed and several others injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural event in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly