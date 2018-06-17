Suspect in custody for early-morning Tuscaloosa homicide

Tuscaloosa police say the suspect in an early-morning homicide is in custody.

Officials says Shaquile Deanthony Crawford turned himself in this afternoon. He had a murder warrant for allegedly killing 28-year-old Willie Terrell Snyder.

The victim was found in a construction site south of Kaulton Trailer Parker in the area of Kaulton Road and Beech Street. Investigators say the victim was in an argument with a female acquaintance, when the suspect pulled up and joined the argument. The male suspect pulled a gun and began shooting. The victim was able to run through the field to the construction site.

Crawford's bond is set for $150,000.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.