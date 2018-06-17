Man dead in early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man dead in early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting. 

Responding officers discovered a 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a field in the area of Kaulton Road and Beech Street.

He was taken to DCH where he was pronounced. 

