Man dead in early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting.
Responding officers discovered a 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a field in the area of Kaulton Road and Beech Street.
He was taken to DCH where he was pronounced.
This story is developing.
