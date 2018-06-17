FIRST ALERT: Father's Day thunderstorms

The upper-level area of disturbed weather which has helped propagate the daily thunderstorm activity remains in place over Central Alabama. In fact, this morning it retrogrades from its early weekend position over South Alabama back across Central Alabama. As it lifts north today we see increased rain and thunderstorm chances area wide. The greater chances for precipitation will continue through tonight and Monday. In response to a developing area of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest, we see a strengthening of high pressure over the Eastern U.S.

The center of this high will move over Central Alabama in the week to come which will tend to limit thunderstorms, although with plentiful moisture there will still be a chance for a few thunderstorms each afternoon. Rain chances diminish during the overnight hours following the hours of maximum afternoon heating.

The ridge of high pressure will break down toward week's end allowing a weak cold front to move through the area Friday and Saturday allowing for an increase in rainfall Friday and Saturday with the activity again being most predominate in the afternoon which will lead to a typical First Weekend of Summer weather pattern with highs around 90 and lows near 70.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.