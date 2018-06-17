Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN) An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KSHB/CNN) – The parents of a 5-year-old boy in Kansas say they were told they’d be on the hook for $132,000 after the boy damaged a sculpture during a wedding reception.

Sarah Goodman remembers the reception at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park, KS, last month. She says it started off with plenty of celebration.

But the joyous occasion quickly turned into something much different.

"I hear yelling: 'Where is your mother?'" Goodman said.

Surveillance video captured Goodman’s 5-year-old son hugging a sculpture on display before it falls over on top of him. He struggles for a bit when suddenly the statue and the boy topple to the ground.

Following the incident, Goodman and her husband received a letter from an insurance company for the city, saying the parents had been negligent for not monitoring their children.

Goodman says the accident could have happened to any family.

"My children are well-supervised, but all people get distracted," Goodman said.

Nevertheless, the parents say the company told them they would have to pay the $132,000 cost of the sculpture.

"It was a piece that was loaned to us that we are responsible for. That’s public money," said city spokesperson Sean Reilly. "We are responsible to protect the public investment."

The city calls the incident an unfortunate situation but says the artwork should not have been touched.

"There's a societal responsibility that you may not interact with it, if it's not designed for interaction," Reilly said.

The parents are now questioning the safety of the display, and Goodman says the sculpture should have had more protection and markings around it due to its expensive price tag.

"It’s in the main walkway – not a separate room, not Plexiglas, not protected, not held down," Goodman said. "There was no border around it. There wasn’t even a sign around it that said, 'Do not touch.'"

The mother also says she’s disappointed no one ever asked if her son was OK after the sculpture nearly fell on top of him.

"He’s honestly been having bad dreams every night," she said. "None of these people have ever once said, 'How is Troy? How is your son holding up? Is his face okay?'"

The "astronomical" price has left the family wondering what could lie ahead. They don’t know how to deal with paying for the damage and have reached out to their homeowner’s insurance provider for assistance.

"We’ll see what the insurance company says and if they’re going to take it to the lawyers. We don’t know," Goodman’s husband said.

Copyright 2018 KSHB, City of Overland Park via CNN. All rights reserved.

