JeffCo inmate recaptured after escaping custody at UAB Hospital, fleeing in stolen car

Local authorities say that an inmate who escaped while awaiting treatment at UAB Hospital has been taken into custody.

Courtnee Austin, 39, was captured Sunday after he stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.

Austin was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment and escaped while waiting in the treatment room.

Deputies, UAB police and Birmingham police assisted with the search.

