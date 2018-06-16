JeffCo inmate escapes custody at UAB Hospital, flees in stolen car

Local authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while awaiting treatment at UAB Hospital.

Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.

Austin is described as a 6-foot-2 black male weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt.

Austin was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment and escaped while waiting in the treatment room.

Deputies, UAB police and Birmingham police are working together in the search.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.