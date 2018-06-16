The Good Girls Project educates, empowers B'ham girls

There’s a growing need to help guide teen girls and young women in our community and The Good Girls Project is hoping to help.

The non-profit kicked off its annual Leap for Growth Program on Saturday at the Five Points West Library.

The program works to educate and empower young girls through financial literacy, health, finances, entrepreneurship and scholarships.

It’s an 11-month program, where mentors are working with an age group the founder of the program says is often overlooked.

To find out how your child can participate, visit The Good Girls Project website here.

