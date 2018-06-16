Amber Alert issued for 5-week-old believed to be in extreme dang - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amber Alert issued for 5-week-old believed to be in extreme danger

MOBILE, AL (WBRC) -

The Mobile Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help in locating Christina Sara Hagler.

Hagler, a 5-week-old girl, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in the 3100 block of Airport Blvd. in Mobile.

The abductor is a white male with red hair and might go by the name Shawn. He is believed to be in his mid-30s.

The subject might be driving a 2003 black Cadillac Escalade with Alabama tag number 2BW5517.

If you have any information, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or call 911.

