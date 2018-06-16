FIRST ALERT: Another round of storms developing tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorm activity will decrease tonight. Expect lows around 70.

We will see a slightly higher coverage of rain Sunday afternoon with rain chances around 60 percent. Expect the thunderstorm potential to track a bit farther north of Father's Day. Make sure you remain weather alert. The main threat again will be lightning and occasional gusty winds.

Daily rain chances next week will be around 40 percent with the best rain chances during the afternoon during the peak of afternoon heating. If you have plans, make sure you do them during the morning hours. It will also be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert weather app ready to go and with you as you plan your day.

I'll see you after the game tonight.

