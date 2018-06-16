College World Series: Luke Alexander delivers walkoff hit as Mississippi State beats Washington 1-0

Mississippi State entered the College World Series with 10 wins in their final at-bat. Luke Alexander made it 11 Saturday night.

His walkoff knock in the bottom of the 9th drove home the only run of the ballgame. Hunter Stovall touched home as the Bulldogs beat Washington 1-0. Alexander was 3 for 4 in the victory along with Stovall.

How many iconic plays & calls can you have in one season?



Asking for a friend ??#OmaDawgs | #HailState?? pic.twitter.com/GyY0ssmEwc — #OmaDawgs ?? (@HailStateBB) June 17, 2018

How do they keep doing this?! ??



?? pic.twitter.com/zRSypVuDQy — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2018

Ethan Small was stellar on the bump. He struck out five in 7 shutout innings, including a big K in the 6th with a Husky on 3rd. JP France, Zach Neff, and Cole Gordon combined to allow 2 hits in relief.

The Bulldog defense was also critical to the CWS win. MSU turned a double play in the 3rd to keep UW off the scoreboard

STOVALL. ??@HailStateBB sneaks out of a jam with a HUGE double play!#CWS pic.twitter.com/AaPWlmHmiK — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2018

Mississippi State will face North Carolina Monday night in the winner's bracket. You can watch the Bulldogs postgame press conference below.

?? Game 2 Press Conference ??



Live now featuring Washington and Mississippi State.#CWS https://t.co/LsFzGMva1x — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 17, 2018

2018 College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park - Omaha, Nebraska

Saturday, June 16th

Mississippi State 1, North Carolina 0

North Carolina 8, Oregon State 6

Monday, June 18th

1:00pm: Washington vs. Oregon State (TV: ESPN)

- Elimination Game

6:00pm: Mississippi State vs. North Carolina (TV: ESPN)

- Winner's Bracket

