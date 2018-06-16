Funeral services held for longtime Jackson-Olin band director

Hundreds celebrated the life of longtime band director Donald Crawford on Saturday.

Family, friends, and former students gathered at Faith Chapel to remember the well-known jazz musician and educator.

Crawford served as band director from 1976 to 2011 at Jackson-Olin.

He also owned his own bus company that played an important role during the civil rights movement.

"Just their presence alone shows how many lives he touched. He leaves such a great legacy. All the lessons he taught, all the people who taught him, they're just coming back together just to celebrate everything he did for everyone, the community, also the students at Jackson-Olin," said nephew Johnny Williams.

In lieu of flowers, everyone was asked to consider donating to the Donald "DC" Crawford Memorial Educational Scholarship.

