Funeral services held for longtime Jackson-Olin band director

Birmingham police have placed a lieutenant on administrative leave after learning a felony warrant was obtained.More >>
The accident happened on I-59 South at the Oporto Madrid Blvd. exit.More >>
Hundreds celebrated the life of longtime band director Donald Crawford Saturday.More >>
I-65 N is fully reopened after crews tended to a fire. However, heavy traffic remains near the 299 mile marker.More >>
Nearly 60 EMS, fire and police officers from Cullman, Birmingham and Blount County competed in the Life Lines 4 Thin Lines dodgeball tournament in Hanceville on Saturday.More >>
