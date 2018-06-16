I-65 N in Cullman Co. reopened after vehicle fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

I-65 N in Cullman Co. reopened after vehicle fire

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

I-65 N is fully reopened after crews tended to a fire. However, heavy traffic remains near the 299 mile marker.

ALEA confirms there were no injuries and the fire is out after a U-Haul caught fire around 3:30 p.m.

Traffic at one point was down to one lane.

