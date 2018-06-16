Cullman dodgeball tournament raises money for first responders

Nearly 60 EMS, fire and police officers from Cullman, Birmingham and Blount County competed in the Life Lines 4 Thin Lines dodgeball tournament in Hanceville on Saturday.

Life Lines 4 Thin Lines is a nonprofit that provides mental, physical and financial support for first responders in need.

“Whether if it’s PTSD or stress, we want to help first responders who need mental help or financial help in need. They help those in need and it’s our time to help those who help us,” said Kaitlyn Thacker, founder of Life Lines 4 Thin Lines.

Sgt. Daniel Cummings with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office hasn’t played since middle school.

“I just have to chunk it as hard as I can with hopes of hitting someone,” he said.

From twists and turns to throwing the ball as hard as you can, it’s all about seizing the right opportunity.

“I’m trying to get someone that’s not looking or at a side view,” added Hanceville Assistant Fire Chief Bart Absher.

All the money raised Saturday will help first responders in Cullman County first.

“We have contacts in many states, and we hope to grow throughout the nation to help more people, but it’s pretty cool to see it all start here in Cullman,” Thacker added.

This is Life Lines 4 Thin Lines' first dodgeball tournament and they hope to make it an annual event.

