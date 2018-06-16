AMC Networks: Hardwick's talk show on hold amid allegations - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AMC Networks: Hardwick's talk show on hold amid allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) - AMC Networks says Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

The media company said that it's had a positive relationship with Hardwick but takes seriously what it calls "troubling" allegations against the host and producer.

Hardwick's former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, lodged a sexual assault claim against a man whom she didn't identify in an online post.

But she included details that led some to link the allegations to Hardwick.

In a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, Hardwick denied assaulting Dykstra. He said he was "heartbroken" by her claims, saying he was supportive of her.

AMC Networks said "Talking with Chris Hardwick" won't air on AMC while it assesses the situation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

    'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:19:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-06-16 22:21:09 GMT
    (Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...(Mike Dickie/The Daily Telegram via AP). In this Oct. 2012 photo, Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Mich., poses at Adrian College in Adrian, Mich. The former "Jeopardy!" winner has been charged with illegally accessing co-workers' email accounts at a small ...
    A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.More >>
    A seven-time "Jeopardy!" winner who taught history at a small Michigan college faces up to five years in prison for sneaking into the email accounts of other professors, administrators and students.More >>

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:50:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:50:31 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly