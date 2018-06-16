Alabama man dies in lawnmower accident

LEESBURG, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been found dead underneath his lawnmower.

WBRC-TV reports the victim, whose name has not been released, was found Saturday in a small creek near the Leesburg Fire Station.

Leesburg Police investigator Jamie Chatman says the victim was traveling on a John Deere Zero-Turn mower when he somehow lost control and went down into a culvert with the mower landing on top of him.

Chatman says the accident is under investigation. No foul play is expected.

Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/

