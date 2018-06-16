Birmingham police lieutenant resigning from department after rape accusation

A Birmingham Police Department lieutenant and the former face of the department has been accused of raping a teenage relative.

Lt. Peter Williston was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon on the charge of first-degree rape.

This weekend, we learned that a female relative of Williston's went to police in Moody and accused Williston of sexually abusing her from 2008 to 2011 when she was a teen.

A warrant for Williston's arrest was issued Friday, but he was not taken into custody until Monday.

Sources tell us that over the weekend, police admitted Williston to the UAB psychiatric ward and that he was being held there until his arrest Monday.

Williston, who up until two weeks ago was the spokesperson for the Birmingham Police Department, had been placed on administrative leave as a result of the charge.

We learned Tuesday evening, after Williston bonded out of jail, that he would be resigning from the department.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.