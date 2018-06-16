Birmingham police lieutenant booked into jail on rape charge

A Birmingham Police Department lieutenant and the former face of the department is now in jail, accused of raping a teen relative.

Lt. Peter Williston was booked into the Jefferson County Jail just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon on the charge of first-degree rape.

This weekend, we learned that a female relative of Williston's went to police in Moody and accused Williston of sexually abusing her from 2008 to 2011 when she was a teen.

A warrant for Williston's arrest was issued Friday, but he was not taken into custody until Monday.

Sources tell us that over the weekend, police admitted Williston to the UAB psychiatric ward and that he was being held there until his arrest Monday.

Traditionally, the Birmingham Police Department does not hide the face of suspects when they are taken inside the jail to be processed, but they did so Monday.

We reached out to ask why officers covered Williston's face Monday, but as of 6 p.m. Monday, we have not received a response.

Williston, who up until two weeks ago was the spokesperson for the Birmingham Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the charge.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

