Birmingham PD lieutenant placed on administrative leave - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD lieutenant placed on administrative leave

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police have placed a Lt. Peter Williston on administrative leave after learning a felony warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Lt. Williston will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Morris Police Department.

The charges against Williston have not been released.

We will release more information when it is available.

