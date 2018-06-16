B'ham PD lieutenant faces rape charge, placed on administrative leave

Birmingham police have placed a Lt. Peter Williston on administrative leave after learning a felony warrant for first-degree rape has been obtained for his arrest.

Morris police chief Mike Nazarchyk says that on May 31, 2018 an unidentified female came to the Morris Police Department and said a male relative had sexually abused her from 2008 to 2011 when the victim was 14 years old.

The female identified Williston as the offender. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Morris Police Department.

We will release more information when it is available.

