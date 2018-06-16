B'ham PD lieutenant arrested, placed on administrative leave; faces rape charge

Birmingham police have placed a lieutenant on administrative leave after learning a felony warrant was obtained.More >>
Temperatures are heating up fast and are already in the 90s across west Alabama! Heat activated showers are forming in Cullman and Blount counties and the coverage of rain this afternoon climbs to 30 percent, mainly north of I-20.More >>
Monday is the deadline to apply for disaster assistance for damage from the April 3 storms.More >>
One lane is closed on I-65 Southbound as police respond to an incident on the side of the interstate.More >>
A heavy police presence has been reported in a west Birmingham neighborhood.More >>
