All I-59 S lanes near Oporto Madrid Blvd. closed

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

All southbound lanes on I-59 near Oporto Madrid Blvd. are closed after an accident.

One victim in the accident was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. The other drive, a female, was also taken to UAB.

