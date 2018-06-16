All I-59 S lanes near Oporto Madrid Blvd. reopened

All southbound lanes on I-59 near Oporto Madrid Blvd. are reopen.

They were closed for several hours this afternoon after an accident.

One victim in the accident was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. The other drive, a female, was also taken to UAB.

