FIRST ALERT: Tracking scattered PM thunderstorms

We are seeing a few more showers and storms this afternoon with the heaviest rainfall expected south of I-20. These storms will not be severe, but could produce some occasional gusty winds and frequent lightning. The main concern this time of year is cloud to ground lightning. Make sure if you hear thunder you come indoors.

An area of low pressure tracking slowly north will help increase the coverage of afternoon rain. Temperatures will be hot and it will be muggy. Expect highs in the lower 90s with clouds and rain cooling things off a bit. The peak time for thunderstorm development is from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., which is typical for this time of year. Rain chances will decrease later tonight with lows around 70.

We will see a slightly higher coverage of rain tomorrow afternoon with rain chances around 60 percent. Expect the thunderstorm potential to track a bit farther north of Father's Day. Make sure you remain weather alert. The main threat again will be lightning and occasional gusty winds.

Daily rain chances next week will be around 40 percent with the best rain chances during the afternoon during the peak of afternoon heating. If you have plans, make sure you do them during the morning hours. It will also be a good idea to have the WBRC First Alert weather app ready to go and with you as you plan your day.

