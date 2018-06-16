Illustrated love letter by Little Prince author is auctioned - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Illustrated love letter by Little Prince author is auctioned

PARIS (AP) - An illustration by Antoine de Saint-Exupery showing a likeness of his renowned little prince atop a globe, adorning an anguished love letter, has sold at auction for 240,500 euros ($289,460).

Auction house Artcurial said the offering topped the sale Saturday of 49 autographed works by Saint-Exupery.

The watercolor, done around 1942, shows the likeness of the beloved character the author created for the 1943 book "The Little Prince" sitting at a desk with a long scroll of writing tumbling down the globe - representing an 11-page letter to a woman.

Artcurial says it was likely that it was Saint-Exupery's last correspondence before his plane disappeared in 1944 on a mission in World War II.

"The Little Prince" is one of the most translated books in history, according to the Paris-based Saint-Exupery Foundation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:00:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:59:53 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>

  • Congressman: Youth shelter reflects flawed immigration plan

    Congressman: Youth shelter reflects flawed immigration plan

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:59:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:59:51 GMT
    A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.More >>
    A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly