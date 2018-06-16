Cherokee Co. man dies in lawnmower accident

A Cherokee County man was found dead Saturday morning underneath his lawnmower.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was found in a small creek on JT Mackey Drive near the Leesburg Fire Station.

Leesburg Police Investigator Jamie Chatman says the victim was traveling on a John Deere Zero-Turn mower on JT Mackey when he somehow lost control and went down into a culvert with the mower landing on top of him.

Chatman says that the accident is under investigation and at this time no foul play is expected.

