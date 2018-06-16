Cherokee Co. man dies in lawnmower accident

A Cherokee County man was found dead Saturday morning underneath his lawnmower.More >>
A Cherokee County man was found dead Saturday morning underneath his lawnmower.More >>
The upper level low which has been the main player in producing thunderstorms for the past several days has slipped into South Alabama, but later today it will begin moving north and east.More >>
The upper level low which has been the main player in producing thunderstorms for the past several days has slipped into South Alabama, but later today it will begin moving north and east.More >>
A missing Walker County man has been located and he is safe.More >>
A missing Walker County man has been located and he is safe.More >>
Homewood police are investigating after a woman was held at gunpoint on her porch in the Edgewood neighborhood.More >>
Homewood police are investigating after a woman was held at gunpoint on her porch in the Edgewood neighborhood.More >>
The Alabama Department of Mental Health petitioned the court to release Walter Rogers to a less restrictive environment in a hearing Friday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Mental Health petitioned the court to release Walter Rogers to a less restrictive environment in a hearing Friday.More >>