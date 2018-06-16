Fred: Hot and Humid today

The upper level low which has been the main player in producing thunderstorms for the past several days has slipped into South Alabama, but later today it will begin moving north and east.

This trend will continue overnight bringing more clouds and increasing rain chances overnight tonight and into early Sunday morning.

The greatest rain coverage today will be over South Alabama before Central Alabama. Rain chances ramp up after midnight with increasing rain chances through the morning hours on Father's Day. Rain chances remain on the likely side through Sunday afternoon.

This upper level system shows no signs of leaving the region although a ridge of high pressure is showing trends of strengthening over the East Coast shifting toward Central Alabama through midweek which may bring more limited rain and thunderstorm activity. The ridge appears to weaken by week's end which may allow a weak cold front into the region heading into next weekend which could mean another increase in rainfall activity especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Summer officially arrives Thursday and we're expecting a continued summer-like weather pattern; hot, humid and lots of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

