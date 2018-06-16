UPDATE: Missing Walker Co. man found alive - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Missing Walker Co. man found alive

Missing Walker County man, Toby Uptain, was found alive Saturday morning. Missing Walker County man, Toby Uptain, was found alive Saturday morning.
WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A missing Walker County man has been located and he is safe.

Authorities say 49-year-old Toby Uptain was found alive Saturday morning by a search party.

Uptain had been missing since Wednesday from his home on Singleton Road in Dora.

