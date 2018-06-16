Low-income residents could experience HUD rent increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Low-income Alabama residents receiving federal assistance might experience increased rent by more than $800 a year.

Al.com reports the possible rate increase could impact more than 180,000 people and about 83,000 households according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The center says the average HUD rent would go up 20 percent.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson introduced the rent increases in April as part of the "Making Affordable Housing Work Act." The act would require households that receive federal housing assistance to pay 35 percent of their gross income in rent, up from the current 30 percent.

The average annual gross rent per affected household in Alabama is $3,270 and would balloon to $4,090 based off the possible rent increase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.