Scuttled ship to add to Alabama offshore reef

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's program of artificial coastal reefs is getting a big addition.

The state conservation department says it will scuttle a 250-foot-long (76-meter-long) ship in the Gulf of Mexico this week to add new marine habitat off the Alabama coast.

The ship is the Fairfield New Venture, which is an old research vessel. The site where it's being sunk will become a destination for divers and anglers in about 125 feet (38-meters) of water.

The Gulf bottom is mostly flat and sandy, so any structure attracts fish and other marine life.

The Fairfield New Venture is being scuttled near the site of another ship that was sunk about 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Perdido Pass. The $970,000 program to sink the ship this Wednesday is funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.