Woman held at gunpoint in Homewood neighborhood

Homewood police are investigating after a woman was held at gunpoint on her porch in the Edgewood neighborhood.

In a Facebook post the woman's husband says his wife came home around 3:20 a.m. Friday from her shift at Children's of Alabama, and two black teenage males appeared out of nowhere and pointed a handgun at her as she was about to unlock the front door.

Police confirmed a shot was fired, but no one was hurt.

The man says the suspects ran down Cliff Place, but have not been caught.

The suspects got away with the woman's purse and some other items.

