The best iPhone accessories to get even more out of your device

The sheer variety of iPhone accessories on the market is astounding. You can enhance your Apple smartphone and add all sorts of useful functionality with the right accessories. We’ve compiled a list the best iPhone 8 cases, the best iPhone 8 Plus cases, and the best iPhone X cases.We’ve even taken a closelook at waterproof, wireless charging, and battery cases. If you want an iPhone dock, we have you covered, and there’s no shortage of great portable battery chargers out there.

Now, we’re going to look further afield and suggest some iPhone accessories that you might not have considered. If you want to get a bit more out of your phone, or you’re looking for the perfect gift for the iPhone owner in your life, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone accessories.

If you’re an iPhone 7 and 8 owner who’s pining for the 3.5-millimeter jack, this accessory could prove invaluable. It’s basically a Lightning port splitter that allows you to turn your single Lightning port into two, so you can charge your iPhone and listen to music at the same time. Sadly, it’s expensive and a bit chunky. There are cheaper alternatives on Amazon and eBay, but the Belkin splitter has Apple’s MFI certification, which is important if you want to be sure it’s going to work.

Cyclists will love this mount and case combo for the iPhone, whichconsists of asimple mount made of aluminum that attaches to the stem of your bike. It tiltsup to 75 degrees, which is ideal if you’re using Maps for navigation or an app like Strava. The protective iPhone case also has a special cut-out on the back that securely locks into place on the mount, and there’s evena lanyard strap for extra security. Rokform also offers car and motorcycle mounts that work with the same case.

This is an incredibly handy, compact tripod for your iPhone, one that allows you to prop up your device in either landscape or portrait view. It’s great for shooting video and photography, or for hands-free reading and video conferencing. The tripod is pocket-sized when folded, and you can easily adjust the three legs to find the perfect angle. Kenu recently tweaked the original design, too, resultingin a stronger Lightning port connector and an added keyring attachment. The latter component even doubles as a bottle opener.

If you’re more adventurous and looking for an accessory to withstand all the elements, this Rugged Cable by Nomad is super durable. Not only is it dirt resistant, but its designed with sealed caps to keep all the dirt and filth out. Equipped with a Lightning connector and USB, the cable is compatible with the iPhone 5 through the iPhone 8.The custom-designed liquid silicone rubber tie also wraps easily around the cable to keep it from becoming frayed after consistent use.

Tile is one of the most useful iPhone accessories we’ve ever used. Tile is a water-resistant Bluetooth tracker that you can attach to your keysor any other item you don’t want to lose.If you’re rushing out the door in the morning and find your keys are missing, you can fire up the app on your iPhone and have the Tile play a tune that will help you locate them quickly. As part of its Pro Series, Tile Style puts an elegant twist on the original look of Tile, with a rigid texture in satin white.It has a 200-foot range and double the volume of the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. If the item is lost, you’ll get its last known location on a map and be alerted if it turns up within range of any Tile in the future. You can also press the button on the Tile Style to find your phone — it will make it ring even if it’s on silent.

If you’re looking for a wireless charger for your iPhone 8 , iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X , this small but durable wireless charging pad will power up your device quickly. We tested it out ourselves and found it took only two and a half hours to charge our iPhone 8. The front of the pad includes a multipurpose smart indicator that lights up depending on your current battery status. It also features a silicone anti-skid design, so you don’t have to worry about your phone sliding off the pad.

HooToo Flash Drive ($40) Apple charges a premium for storage space, so it’s understandable that a lot of people save money when they’re buying an iPhone or iPad by opting for limited storage. The problem is that 16GB isn’t really enough for a modern smartphone. This handy, compact flash drive can potentially help out. It has a Lightning connector at one end and a USB 3.0 port at the other. In the middle, there’s 32GB of storage for you to fill with photos, movies, or other files. It’s easy to slip into a pocket or bag, it transfers files quickly via a handy app, and it offers an alternative backup method that doesn’t require a cable. It is also MFi-certified. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

DJI Mavic Air ($800) If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the perfect drone, it looks like the wait may be over. TheDJI Mavic Air is a compact drone that’s easily controlled from your iPhone. It’s compact, has a range of nearly 2.5 miles, and features a stunning 4K camera. You can check out our full review to learn all the details, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better drone for the money. Buy onenowfrom: Apple

iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus ($55) The iOttie iOn Wireless Fast Charging Pad Plus is a stylish and compact charging pad that works great with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. It provides up to 10W of power output (though the iPhone currently maxes out at 7.5W) to provide a quick charge. The fabric-wrapped pad comes in three distinct colors with a matching charging cable. It’s the perfect size for a wireless charger and even features a rubber placement ring to ensure your iPhone stays safely on the pad. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

Cardly (8.99) Even though its definitely low-tech, Cardly is one of our favorite iPhone accessories. Created by two Northwestern University students, Cardly is a small adhesive pocket that attaches to the back of your iPhone. It allows you to easily store you identification, credit cards, transit passes, and other small items, making your wallet unnecessary for quick trips. Each Cardly packet contains two adhesive pockets so you can share with a friend or keep one on hand as a backup — not that you’ll need it, though, because the adhesive on Cardly is incredibly strong. Buy onenowfrom: Cardly

Beoplay Wireless Earset($300) If you’re looking for something a little more refined than Apple’s AirPods, you may want to check out Earset by B&O Play. An designophile’s dream, Earset maintains Bang & Olufsen’s iconic design aesthetic. The all-wireless Earset features multiple points of articulation, allowing the speakers to sit just inside the ear as opposed to being crammed into the ear canal. Earset is not just comfortable though; these headphones provide extraordinary sound quality while allowing you to remain aware of ambient noise. Buy onenowfrom: Bang & Olufsen

JBL Charge 3 ($120) This feature-packed Bluetooth speaker produces good-quality stereo sound. The built-in, rechargeable battery can go for 20 hours and it doubles as a 6,000mAh power bank capable of recharging your iPhone. It also works as a noise and echo-canceling speakerphone for calls. It’s finished with durable fabric in a choice of five different colors, and it’s waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about rain or spills. You can even group it with other JBL Connect-enabled speakers for a bigger sound. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

CamKix Camera Lens Kit ($19) You can add five different lenses to your iPhone with this reasonably priced kit. There’s a clip for attaching them to any model of iPhone, and the kit includes a telephoto lens, a circular polarized lens, a fish-eye lens, a macro lens, and a wide-angle lens. The aluminum lenses come in a padded carrying case with a carabiner to attach it to a bag or belt. This is a compact, easy, and cheap way to get a little extra versatility out of your iPhone camera. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon