Russian conductor Rozhdestvensky dies at 87 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MOSCOW (AP) - Noted Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky, who directed orchestras in Moscow, Stockholm, Vienna and London, has died at age 87.

Moscow's Tchaikovsky Conservatory announced his death Saturday. It did not give details on where he died or the cause.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, Rozhdestvensky served stints as principal conductor of the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra and as chief conductor of the Stockholm Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony and the BBC Symphony. He guest-conducted at many major orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Since 2012 he had been conductor at the State Academic Chamber Theater in Moscow.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

